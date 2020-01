Former Chief Minister of the Northern Province Justice C.V Wigneswaran paid a courtesy call on popular actor turned politician Rajinikanth and held talks.

The meeting took place at the residence of Rajinikanth in Chnnai.

Wigneswaran had briefed Rajinikanth on the issues faced by Tamils in Sri Lanka.

The former Northern Province Chief Minister had also requested Rajinikanth to visit Sri Lanka and meet the Tamils.