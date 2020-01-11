Three Sri Lankans believed to have been killed in Azerbaijan fire

Three Sri Lankans are believed to have been killed in a fire in Azerbaijan, a local website reported.

The identity of the foreign students who died in the tragic incident in the Bayil settlement of Sabail district of Baku has been revealed, APA reports.

According to APA the victims were identified as Tharaki Amaya, 23, Tausi Jayakodi, 25, and Malachi Tayuk, 21. (There was no clarity on the names)

The girls, who are Sri Lankan citizens, were students at Western Caspian University in Baku. They have been living in the same apartment for two months. Their bodies were submitted for a forensic medical examination.

One of the neighbours was the first to see the fire, and he tried to break through the window where the students were staying. But it was too late and the girls had been reported dead.

According to Sabail police, the three Sri Lankan citizens died from smoke inhalation as a result of the fire vaused by an electric short circuit.