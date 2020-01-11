Human remains of Sri Lankans killed in Azerbaijan to be repatriated

The human remains of three Sri Lankans killed in Azerbaijan will be repatriated to Sri Lanka, the Foreign Ministry said today.

Three Sri Lankan university students studying at Western Caspian University in Baku Azerbaijan died at their apartment as a result of suffocation from smoke inhalation due to a fire that has occurred on 9 January 2020. The authorities in Azerbaijan have initiated an investigation into this incident.

The Sri Lanka Mission in Tehran and the Azerbaijan Mission in New Delhi are coordinating with the Foreign Ministry in Colombo in this regard.

The Sri Lanka Mission in Tehran is also presently coordinating with the relevant authorities in Azerbaijan to repatriate the human remains of the deceased Sri Lankans and is in touch with their families in dispatching the human remains.

The University in Azerbaijan is also discussing with the relevant authorities in Azerbaijan in this regard. (Colombo Gazette)