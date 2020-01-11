Government to crackdown on ragging at universities

The Government says it will crackdown on ragging at universities and ensure students focus on their studies and not fear harassment.

Cabinet spokesman Bandula Gunawardena said that the Government will not leave room for ragging in any university.

He said that it is the policy of the new Government to ensure all students pursue their studies in a free and fair manner.

The Minister said that in a country where there is one law the Police will ensure the law is applied on students involved in ragging while the university administration will also take appropriate action. (Colombo Gazette)