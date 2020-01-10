Tamil Progressive Alliance to contest Parliament polls with Sajith

The Tamil Progressive Alliance says it will contest the upcoming Parliamentary elections with Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa.

Leader of the Up-Country People’s Front (UPF) and a member of the Tamil Progressive Alliance, Velusami Radhakrishnan speaking in Hatton today said that while Premadasa lost the Presidential election the TPA was confident Premadasa will win the Parliamentary elections.

He said that the Tamils have extended their support to Premadasa so every effort must be taken to ensure Premadasa wins the election.

Radhakrishnan also called on United National Party (UNP) leader Ranil Wickremesinghe to step down and make Premadasa the party leader. (Colombo Gazette)