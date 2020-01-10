Releasing of bodies from city morgue to be expedited

Minister of Justice, Human Rights and Legal Reforms Nimal Siripala De Silva has said that he will work out a mechanism to release bodies from the city morgue within 24 hours to the families of the deceased.

The Minister made this statement in the presence of a delegation led by former Parliamentarian Faiszer Mustapha, a spokesman for Mustapha said.

The delegation comprised of Muslim religious leaders who sought the meeting to resolve long-standing issues regarding the delay in the disposal of the remains from the mortuary to the families of the deceased.

Leader of the Sri Lanka Muslim Council, N.M. Ameen, President of the Moors’ Islamic Cultural Home, (MICH) Omar Kamil and a group of Muslims scholars were also present at the discussion.

Ameen said that the delegation had cordial discussions with the Minister and added that the minister also agreed to fill the existing vacancies for the posts of coroners and Judicial Medical Officers without delay to facilitate quick clearance of the dead bodies. (Colombo Gazette)