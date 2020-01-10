India and Sri Lanka contemplate signing new MoU

India and Sri Lanka are contemplating signing a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the Foreign Ministry said today.

Minister of Foreign Relations, Dinesh Gunawardena, during his visit to India, met the Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey.

Minister Dinesh Gunawardena briefed him on the new Government’s policies of technology driven economic growth, people centric economy and new plans for youth and skills development, while inviting the Indian side to share expertise and experiences, including training opportunities, in those fields with Sri Lanka.

The two sides contemplated signing an MoU to achieve these objectives.

Undertaking his first official visit overseas since assumption of office, Gunawardena visited India from 9-10 January 2020 at the invitation of the Minister of External Affairs of India.

The visit was part of the high-level exchanges that took place following the recent Presidential elections in Sri Lanka, and a follow up to the State visit of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to India in November 2019.

During the visit, Minister Gunawardena held high level talks with his counterparts from the Ministries of External Affairs, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, as well as Labour and Employment of the Government of India.