President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has appointed a commission to probe political victimisation.

The Presidential commission of inquiry has been tasked to look into political victimisation which occurred between 8th January 2015 and 16th November 2019.

Maithripala Sirisena was President and Ranil Wickremesinghe Prime Minister between 8th January 2015 and 16th November 2019.

A gazette notice has been issued on the appointment of the Presidential commission of inquiry. (Colombo Gazette)