UNP fails to reach consensus on party leadership post

The Parliamentary Group of the United National Party (UNP) today failed to reach a consensus on the party leadership post.

The UNP Parliamentary Group met today with party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe and Deputy Leader and Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa.

UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam said that several views and opinions had been expressed at the meeting.

He said that while there were proposals that Premadasa should be the party leader, there were others who said that Karu Jayasuriya must head a new UNP-led alliance.

Kariyawasam said that the most common opinion was that Wickremesinghe, Premadasa and Jayasuriya work together.

He said that a final decision on the party leadership issue will be taken next Thursday. (Colombo Gazette)