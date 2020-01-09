New heads appointed to Treasury departments

The Finance Ministry announced the appointment of several new heads to Treasury departments.

Accordingly P. Algama, Class 1 Officer of the Lanka Accountants Service, presently serving as Acting Director General of the Department of Public Finance has been appointed to the post of Deputy Secretary to the Treasury.

R.M.P.Rathnayake, Special Grade Officer of the Sri Lanka Planning Service, presently serving as the Director General of the Department of External Resources, has been appointed to the post of Deputy Secretary to the Treasury.

K.A. Vimalenthirarajah, Special Grade Officer of the Sri Lanka Administrative Service, presently serving as the Director General of the Department of Fiscal Policy, has been appointed to the post of Director General of the Department of Trade and Investment Policy.

R.H.W.AKumarasiri, Special Grade Officer of the Sri Lanka Planning Service, presently serving as an Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Economy and Policy Development, has been appointed to the post of Director General of the Department of National Planning.

Ms. K.G.K Wimalaweera, Special Grade Officer of the Sri Lanka Planning Service, presently serving as the Additional Director General of the Department of National Budget, has been appointed to the post of Director General of the Department of Development Finance.

D.A.P Abesekera, Special Grade Officer of the Sri Lanka Planning Service, presently serving as the Additional Director General of the Department of External Resources, has been appointed to the post of Director General of the Department of External Resources,

Mrs. S.H.D. Kaluthanthri, Class 1 officer of the Sri Lanka Administrative Service, presently serving as a Director of the Department of, Management Services has been appointed as the Acting Director General of the Department of Management Services.

Mrs. K.D.R. Olga, Class 1 Officer of the Sri Lanka Accountants Service, presently serving as the Acting Director General of the Department of Treasury Operations, has been appointed as the Acting Additional Director General of the Department of State Accounts.

R.M.A Rathnayake, Class 1 Officer of the Sri Lanka Accountants Service, presently serving as the Acting Director General of the Department of State Accounts, has been appointed as the Acting Director General of the Department of the Treasury Operations.

P.A. Susantha Athula Kumara, Class 1 Officer of the Sri Lanka Accountants Service, presently serving as Acting Additional Director General of the Department of Public Enterprises has been appointed as the Acting Director General of the Department of Public Enterprises.

J.C. Waligamage Class 1 Officer of the Sri Lanka Accountants Service, presently serving as a Director of the Department of Public Finance has been appointed as the Acting Director General of the Department of Public Finance.

Jude Nilukshan, Class 1 Officer of the Sri Lanka Administrative Service, presently serving as a Senior Assistant Secretary of the Officer of the Cabinet of Ministers, has been appointed as the Acting Director General of the Department of National Budget.

A. Vimukthi Janadara, Class 1 Officer of the Sri Lanka Administrative Service, presently serving as a Director of the Department of National Budget, has been appointed as the Acting Director General of the Department of Information Technology .

Dr. Kapila Senanayake, Class 1 Officer of the Sri Lanka Planning Service, presently serving as a Director of the Department of Fiscal Policy, has been appointed as the Acting Director General of the Department of Fiscal Policy.