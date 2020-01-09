India seeks release of fishermen, boats in Sri Lanka

India has sought the release of Indian fishermen and boats currently in the custody of Sri Lanka.

The matter had been discussed during a meeting between Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Sri Lankan Minister of Foreign Relations Dinesh Gunawardena.

Gunawardena, who is on a visit to India, held bilateral talks with Jaishankar today.

The Sri Lankan Minister also had separate talks with Foreign Secretary Vijay Keshav Gokhale.

Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, Raveesh Kumar said that the fishermen issue was noted during the meeting between Jaishankar and Gunawardena.

Kumar said that Sri Lanka was reminded of the commitment given by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to free the Indian fishing boats.

Gunawardena had responded saying the process was underway and the boats will be freed soon.

Kumar said that there are 52 boats and 15 Indian fishermen in Sri Lankan custody. (Colombo Gazette)