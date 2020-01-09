Government Analyst to obtain copies of Ranjan’s telephone recordings

The Government Analyst is to obtain copies of United National Party Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake’s telephone recordings.

The Gangodawila Magistrates Court today issued an order for the Government Analyst to obtain data on the controversial telephone recordings seized by the Police recently during a raid on Ramanayake’s house.

In the telephone recordings Ramanayake is heard speaking to former top officers of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) as well as judges and others with regards to high profile investigations.

The conversations had taken place when Ramanayake was a Minister in the former Government and the CID officers were involved in the investigations.

The telephone recordings seized by the Police last weekend have since been leaked to the media. (Colombo Gazette)