At least 250 elephant deaths reported annually in Sri Lanka

At least 250 elephant deaths are reported annually in Sri Lanka, the cabinet was informed.

The Government says approximately, 80 human and 250 elephant deaths are reported annually due to the human-elephant conflict.

A considerable economic loss is also reported due to the devastation of property and crop.

The Minister of Environment and Wildlife Resources has submitted a cabinet memorandum to the cabinet of Ministers to issue instructions to the relevant District and Divisional Secretaries to establish pilot committees at rural, regional, district and national level with the representation of Government officials to minimize and control the human-elephant conflict.

The instructions will be issued through the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs and Provincial Councils and Local Governments.

The proposal was approved by the cabinet of Ministers. (Colombo Gazette)