TNA says India helped Sri Lanka defeat the LTTE

The Tamil National Alliance (TNA) today noted that the military defeat of the LTTE was possible as a result of the assistance provided by India and the international community.

The TNA said both India and Sri Lanka saw the LTTE as an impediment to reaching a negotiated, reasonable political solution in Sri Lanka.

TNA leader R. Sampanthan, speaking in Parliament today, said that the military defeat of the LTTE in 2009 was seen as a precursor to a reasonable political solution.

He said that the Government at the time had given commitments to India and the international community on a political solution for the Tamils, but those commitments were not met.

“Those commitments must be honored. They cannot be reneged upon,” he said.

Sampanthan said that failure to honor the commitments would mean the then Sri Lankan Government used the international community to defeat the LTTE.

The TNA leader called on the current Government to ensure a political solution for the Tamils within a united and undivided Sri Lanka.

He said that if President Gotabaya Rajapaksa works towards that goal he will have the support of the TNA. (Colombo Gazette)