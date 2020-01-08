SriLankan Airlines changes flight routes to avoid Iran, Iraq airspace

Due to the prevailing unsettled situation in the Persian Gulf region, SriLankan Airlines has altered the route of its Colombo-London-Colombo flights to avoid the airspace of Iran and Iraq with immediate effect, as a precautionary measure.

SriLankan Airlines said that it was closely monitoring the situation and is in contact with relevant national and international authorities, with the safety of its passengers and crew members being of paramount importance.

Meanwhile, international news agencies reported that Several Asian airlines had said they would be avoiding Iranian airspace.

Singapore Airlines said it was diverting all flight routes from Iranian airspace.

The announcement came after Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against multiple bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq.

“In view of the latest developments in the region, all SIA flights in and out of Europe are diverted from the Iranian airspace,” the airline said in a statement to CNBC. “We are monitoring the situation closely and will make the appropriate adjustments to our routes if necessary.”

Taiwan’s China Airlines also said it will not fly over Iran or Iraq due to regional tensions, Reuters reported.

The largest carrier in Taiwan, China Airlines said in a statement to Reuters that it will continue to monitor the situation and adjust routes accordingly.

Another Taiwanese airline, EVA Air, and Malaysia Airlines also said they’re avoiding flying over Iran airspace, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration issued notices on Tuesday night outlining flight restrictions that prohibit U.S. civil aviation operators from operating in the airspace over Iraq, Iran, and the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. (Colombo Gazette)