Revised application filed against order to grant bail to Rajitha

The Attorney General (AG) has filed a revised application in court against the court order to grant bail to former Minister Rajitha Senaratne.

Senaratne, who was arrested and kept under detention at a private hospital over a ‘white van’ press conference , was granted bail on 30 December.

The Attorney General had earlier instructed the Criminal Investigations Department to arrest Seneratne over a controversial ‘white van’ press briefing in November, prior to the Presidential election.

During the Presidential election campaign, Senaratane had brought before the media two men said to be drivers of a ‘white van’ used for abductions. (Colombo Gazette)