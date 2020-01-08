Ranjan admits to “unethical actions” with good intentions

United National Party (UNP) Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake admitted to “unethical actions” to achieve his target in his fight against corruption.

Speaking to reporters on the telephone recordings leaked to the media, Ramanayake said that the leaked conversations must be looked at fairly.

A number of telephone conversations involving Ramanayake were leaked to the media this week.

The conversations involve Ramanayake and former senior officers of the Criminal Investigations Department and well as a female judge.

The Government accused Ramanayake of attempting to influence investigations and the judiciary when the UNP was in Government.

However, Ramanayake told reporters today that he had not influenced any case but did what it took to crackdown on corruption and drug smuggling.

He said that while some of his actions may have been unethical the ultimate agenda was with a good intention.

Ramanayake also defended his decision to record some of his telephone conversations saying it was done for his safety. (Colombo Gazette)