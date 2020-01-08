Hope for justice fades 11 years after Lasantha’s murder

Hope for justice over the murder of journalist Lasantha Wickrematunge seemed to be fading as family and friends gathered at his graveside today to commemorate his 11th death anniversary.

Wickrematunge’s brother Lal Wickrematunge and United National Party Parliamentarians were among those who gathered at the Borella cemetery to commemorate his death.

Lasantha Wickrematunge was killed while he was on his way to work on 8 January 2009.

Investigations into the murder never drew to a close as the Mahinda Rajapaksa administration was accused of being involved in the murder and was accused of hampering the probe.

The former Government led by the United National Party launched fresh investigations into the murder but eventually failed to ensure the process moved forward.