Mahindananda claims Ranil and Ranjan conspired to kill him

State Minister of Power Mahindananda Aluthgamage claims former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and former State Minister Ranjan Ramanayake conspired to kill him.

He said that a leaked telephone conversation purportedly between Wickremesinghe and Ramanayake reveals details of the alleged plot.

Aluthgamage raised a privilege issue in Parliament today over the claims.

He said that the information came to light in telephone records obtained by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

Aluthgamage said that he hopes to file a Police complaint over the alleged plot tomorrow.

The CID had raided Ramanayake’s residence over the weekend and seized CDs and DVDs and other items.

Ramanayake was also arrested but was later released on bail. (Colombo Gazette)