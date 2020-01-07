Iran declares all US forces terrorists after Qassem Soleimani killing

Iran has designated all US forces “terrorists” after an American drone strike killed one of its most powerful figures, Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, last week, AFP reports.

The US operation, which killed several others, plunged the Middle East into turmoil and caused ties between Washington and Tehran to plummet even further.

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, wept over Soleimani’s casket on Monday; his prayers joined the wails of mourners who flooded Tehran’s streets demanding retaliation.

Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani led the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. He was a regional power-broker considered more powerful than Iran’s president and a popular man at home.