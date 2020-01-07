India offers Fellowship opportunities for Sri Lankan researchers

India is offering Fellowship opportunities for Sri Lankan researchers and scientists.

The Department of Science and Technology (DST) of the Ministry of Science and Technology, India has invited applications for the India Science and Research Fellowship Programme (ISRF).

The Fellowship program provides opportunities for researchers/scientists from partner country to undertake Research& Development work in Indian Universities and Research Institutions for a period of 3-6 months in various areas of science and technology.

DST would be providing travel support, sustenance allowance and contingency grant under this fellowship programme.

The interested applicant should be a permanent resident of Sri Lanka and should be actively engaged in a research/researches related to science and technology including engineering and medical sciences at a University or research institution in the country. Applicants who possess Ph.D/ M. Tech/ M.Sc/ MBBS qualifications with 3 – 5 years research or teaching experience and below 45 years of age (as on 31st December 2019) are eligible to apply for this fellowship programme. Applicants registered for a Ph.D degree in home country may also apply.

The prescribed application form for applying to ISRF Scheme can be downloaded from the CCSTDS website (www.ccstds.tn.nic.in), DST website ([http://www.dst.gov.in)]www.dst.gov.in)).

Duly completed application forms with the attached mandatory documents should be forwarded to Mrs. Himali W. K. Athaudage, Director (International Relations), Technology & Research Development Division, Ministry of Science Technology and Research, 3rd floor, Sethsiripaya, Phase 1, Battaramulla, Galle Road, Colombo 03 by post or motrtrd@gmail.com by email on or before 28th February 2020.