Germany steps in to assist underprivileged communities in Trinco

Germany has stepped in to assist underprivileged communities in Kinniya, Trincomalee.

The German Embassy financially supported the construction of latrines in underprivileged communities and hamlets in Kinniya, Trincomalee, the German Embassy in Colombo said today.

The construction was executed by the Embassys’ project partner “Serving Humanity Foundation”.

The Embassy said that the civil war as well as the tsunami in 2004 had a great negative impact on the economic development of communities in the east of Sri Lanka.

“Therefore even in 2019, toilets are not regularly available to families in Sri Lanka’s rural areas. Living conditions are quite simple and it is still common to relieve oneself outdoorsin these areas,” the Embassy said.

The Embassy noted that the lack of appropriate sanitation means a lack of privacy, safety and hygiene for all people affected.

The German Embassy Colombo regards the construction of sanitation facilities and to improve the living conditions in rural areas as an important task for hygienic and health reasons.

Furthermore, the construction of latrines gives women added security from unwanted views and advances of men.

The sanitation facilities were provided to 35 families. The construction of the latrines were completed in 2019 and Ambassador Rohde visited the project recently.