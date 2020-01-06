Former SPC chairman, 2 others released on bail in ‘white van’ case

Former State Pharmaceutical Corporation (SPC) Chairman Rumy Mohamed and two others were released on bail today in the ‘white van’ press conference case.

An alleged driver of a “white van” and an alleged victim who was abducted by a “white van” gang had been in remand together with Rumy Mohamed.

However, all three were granted bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court when the case was heard today.

Former Health Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne had hosted the press conference with the alleged driver of a “white van” and an alleged victim who was abducted by a “white van” gang last November, just before the Presidential election.

Senaratne had been detained over the press conference but was later granted bail. (Colombo Gazette)