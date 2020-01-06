Fonseka attacks Ranil over outcome of Presidential election

United National Party (UNP) member and former Army Commander Sarath Fonseka attacked UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe over the outcome of the Presidential election last November.

Speaking at an event held in Kelaniya yesterday (Sunday) to thank those who supported UNP Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa at the last Presidential election, Fonseka said that the former Prime Minister had failed to safeguard UNP supporters, failed to ensure employment opportunities were offered and also mismanaged funds.

He also said that Wickremesinghe allocated too much funds for the North and East when he was Prime Minister and much less for other areas.

Fonseka said that only part of the funds allocated for the North and East would have actually been utilised.

He also said that the wrong impression had been built that the UNP is against Sinhalese Buddhists.

The former Army Commander said that to win the next election the party must have a new leader and the top posts in the party must also change. (Colombo Gazette)