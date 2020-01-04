Ranjan Ramanayake arrested

United National Front Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake was arrested following a search operation conducted at his house today.

Ramanayake was arrested with an unlicensed weapon.

The Police conducted a search operation for several hours at the Madiwela residence of Ranjan Ramanayake.

Several Police officers were involved in the search operation at the MPs residence using a search warrant.

Ramanayake broadcast the entire search operation on Facebook.

He said that the Police claimed they had informed Speaker Karu Jayasuriya about the search operation.

It was not clear what the Police were looking for but Ramanayake said that the Police had looked for heroin and drugs.

The Police had also gone through some files in his possession and also inspected his weapon.

However the Police later found that the licence issued for the weapon had expired.

The Police had later seized the weapon, his personal laptop and CDs and DVDs.

They also took into their possession a file on the murder of Rugger player Wasim Thajudeen. (Colombo Gazette)