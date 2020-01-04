Concerns raised over Chinese-built Y-12 planes used by SLAF

Concerns have been raised over Chinese-built Y-12 turboprop planes used by the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) after one such plane crashed yesterday (Friday).
Defence sources told the Colombo Gazette there was a concern the planes were not safe and should have been grounded.
An Air Force Y-12 crashed in Haputale yesterday killing four people on board.
The Chinese-built Y-12 turboprop aircraft had taken off from the southern airbase of Wirawila and was heading to Ratmalana when it crashed.
The cause of the crash was not yet known.
What experience have they in building Aircrafts ???