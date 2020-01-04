Concerns raised over Chinese-built Y-12 planes used by SLAF

Concerns have been raised over Chinese-built Y-12 turboprop planes used by the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) after one such plane crashed yesterday (Friday).

Defence sources told the Colombo Gazette there was a concern the planes were not safe and should have been grounded.

An Air Force Y-12 crashed in Haputale yesterday killing four people on board.

The Chinese-built Y-12 turboprop aircraft had taken off from the southern airbase of Wirawila and was heading to Ratmalana when it crashed.

The cause of the crash was not yet known.