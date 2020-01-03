Victoria’s best kept eye wear secrets hit Colombo

Comfortable, Luxurious and Stylish eye wear from Victoria’s Secret hits the streets of Colombo. Exclusively available at Wickramarachchi Opticians, One Galle Face the latest collection was launched at a star-studded event held recently.

The launch and fashion show was attended by the who’s who of Colombo. Founder and Managing Director of J M Wickramarachchi Group Mihira Wickramarachchi was also present.

Speaking at the launch Founder and Managing Director of J M Wickramarachchi Group Mihira Wickramarachchi noted, “Colombo is about to emerge in to a luxurious travel destination and a must-visit place in Asia. Therefore we believe that a strong presence of globally-renowned brands is a must. We are extremely happy to therefore bring the most sought-after eye wear brands to Sri Lanka. Victoria’s Secret is no secret to those who opt for luxury, comfort and style and we’re happy to launch this new collection that will be exclusively available at our One Galle Face store”.

Wickramarachchi Opticians recently opened its luxury store at One Galle Face which also houses premium international brands such as Prada, Ralph Lauren, Versace, Chopard, Dolce & Gabbana and much more.

The Victoria’s Secret line was launched simultaneously to the store opening by Brand Ambassador, actress and Ms. Sri Lanka World (2013) Asanki De Silva.

The Wickramarachchi Opticians store is located on Level 1 – Shop No.37 at the One Galle Face Mall. Please contact 0774 743970 for more information.