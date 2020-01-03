Sajith Premadasa formally takes over as Opposition Leader

United National Party (UNP) Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa took over as the Opposition Leader today.

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya announced in Parliament today that Premadasa has been accepted as the Opposition Leader.

The UNP-led United National Front (UNF), the main opposition in Parliament, had proposed the name of Premadasa as Leader of the Opposition following the recent Presidential election.

UNF members took the seats of the opposition when Parliament convened today.