One person was killed and two others sustained injuries when a car crashed into pedestrians in Batticaloa today.

The vehicle, driven by a female driver, lost control and crashed into a group of pedestrians in Kallady, Batticaloa.

Three people were injured in the accident and were admitted to hospital.

However one person succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The 72-year-old man who was standing by the side of the road when the car crashed into him and two others.