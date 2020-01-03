Liyanage takes oaths as UPFA MP and sits with opposition

United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) member Waruna Priyantha Liyanage took oaths as a UPFA Parliamentarian today but sat with the opposition.

The Elections Commission had last month issued a Gazette Notification naming Waruna Priyantha Liyanage for the Ratnapura district parliamentary slot, which fell vacant with the demise of parliamentarian Ranjith Soyza.

Liyanage contested the last general elections from Ratnapura under the United People’s Freedom Alliance ticket.

Speaking in Parliament today Liyanage said that he could not agree with the actions of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) during the political crisis in October 2018.

He said that he was also not supportive of the decision taken by former President Maithripala Sirisena on the last Presidential election.

As a result he had decided to sit with the United National Party in Parliament and support Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa. (Colombo Gazette)