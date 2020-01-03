Introducing ‘Seylan Merchant Portal’ for Enterprises

Evolving its products & services to amplify and enhance customer experiences and convenience, Seylan Bank introduced ‘Seylan Merchant Portal’, the first fully-fledged multipurpose Digital Payment Platform in Sri Lanka. The payment platform is fully customizable to suit individual needs and can be enabled within a day- taking digital transaction platforms in Sri Lanka to new heights.

Understanding the continuous developmental requirements of the SME sector in Sri Lanka, Seylan Bank continues to extend its support through continuous innovations targeted at enabling the SME sector. By providing SMEs and MSMEs a new and improved payment platform ideal for easy, accessible, safe and convenient online payment transactions, Seylan Bank aims to maximize customer convenience through innovative digital transformations.

Through this digital initiative, Seylan Bank intends to benefit merchants with a website or without a website that does not have an online payment acceptance mechanism, social media-based business page owners and shop owners looking to enable digital transactions within the business.

Being at the forefront of modern digital trade in the Banking sector of Sri Lanka, team Seylan believes in enabling the business community and entrepreneurs of the nation with tools to suit modern-day digital trading. The platform is designed to suit both small and medium scale business owners such as beauty parlors, food delivery services, small guest houses, social media-based merchants and other traditional operations such as schools, insurance companies, automobile service centers and many more. It is a platform designed for anyone who finds the entry barrier too high to accept card-based transactions, and for merchants who frequently face risks when trading under the “Cash on Delivery” option.

Speaking on the latest introduction to Seylan’s Digital portfolio, Chaminda Senewiratne, Head of Digital Banking, said; “We understand the importance of introducing Banking services and tools that enable our customers to progress with the current market trends. Modern-day trading is steadily moving towards digital, non-physical touchpoints- focusing mainly on customer convenience and accessibility. Analyzing and adapting these trends, team Seylan formulated a fully-fledged digital payment platform that allows small and medium scale merchants to customize their payment acceptance requirements according to individual business needs. This service requires no integration, it is a virtually ‘Ready-To-Sell’ platform where set-up costs are low and can be enabled within a day for the first time in Sri Lanka. Through this payment platform, we aim to develop a bridge between our consumers and SME’s, maximizing user convenience. Seylan Bank will continue to upgrade and enhance digital products and services focusing on customer convenience and experience in times to come”.

The Seylan Merchant Portal supports both Visa & MasterCard payments and is equally responsive on mobiles and desktops with a ‘one-time’ integration for future upgrades. The infrastructure has a user-friendly back-end with detailed real-time reports, a 256 Bit SSL Secured & PCI certified payment gateway for maximum safety and a 24/7 technical assistance & a contact center help desk facility to assist with all queries and issues.

Providing merchants with a fully customizable payment acceptance platform, the merchant portal allows them to easily integrate the system to individual websites. The system can handle payments seamlessly with a Single Click and perform multiple payment requests, send out reminders to customers and collect advances for bookings or events. Payment initiations can be made via e-mail or SMS and secure payment links can be shared through any messenger app. Additionally, attractive dashboard insights can be viewed on a real-time – daily, weekly, monthly or annual basis. Further simplifying the accounting process for business owners; the payment portal has report exporting facilities for reconciliations and payment management through different user levels (Finance controller, Cashier).

As the Bank with a Heart, Seylan’s vision to enable and empower Sri Lankans with tools to face the future of Digital Economy is further established with this latest digital portal. For more information on products & services, please visit www.seylan.lk.