Gotabaya says will not wear maroon shawl

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa told Parliament today that he will not wear the maroon shawl.

Making his maiden speech to Parliament, President Rajapaksa said that the maroon shawl had been worn by his family members in Parliament.

Clad in full suite, President Rajapaksa said that he will not wear the shawl but stands by the idea behind the maroon shawl (Satakaya).

The maroon shawl gave the Rajapaksas a unique look with the new President’s father, brothers and others in the family often wearing it for state events.