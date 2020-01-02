Wigneswaran to sign MoU to form new alliance

Former Northern Province Chief Minister C.V Wigneswaran is to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a group of political parties to form a new alliance.

Wigneswaran is expected to sign the MoU before the upcoming Thai Pongal festival.

The MoU is to be signed between Wigneswaran’s Tamil People’s Council (TPC), Suresh Premachandran’s Eelam People’s Revolutionary Liberation Front (EPRLF) and N. Srikantha’s Tamil National Party.

The three political parties will work together in the new alliance which will be headed by Wigneswaran.

Once the MoU is signed the new alliance is to be registered at the National Elections Commission.