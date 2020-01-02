Motion to seek bail for former SPC Chairman rejected

A motion filed in court to seek bail for former State Pharmaceutical Corporation (SPC) Chairman Rumy Mohamed, has been rejected.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne rejected the motion when it was presented in court today.

Mohamed was arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department this week over the “white van” press conference staged last November.

The former SPC Chairman had been produced in court and remanded till 6 January.

Former Health Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne had hosted the press conference with an alleged driver of a “white van” and an alleged victim who was abducted by a “white van” gang.

Senaratne had been detained over the press conference but was later granted bail. (Colombo Gazette)