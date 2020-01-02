JVP disregards 21st Amendment and 22nd Amendment Draft Bills

The Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) today disregarded the 21st Amendment and 22nd Amendment Draft Bill presented to Parliament by MP Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe as a Private Member’s Bills.

JVP MP Vijitha Herath said that the Government has not openly stated if it supports the two Bills.

The Bills propose sweeping powers to the President, thus amending some of the clauses introduced through the 19th Amendment to the Constitution.

He said that the JVP will not take the two Bills seriously as they are only Private Member’s Bills.

Herath also questioned a land deal between the new Government and a Singapore company.

He said that the Government has made a u-turn on its stand that it will not sell public property to any foreign company.

The Finance Ministry announced this week that the first foreign investment under the new government of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is to be launched shortly.

The investment will be made on a plot of land located between the Beira Lake and Shangri-La Hotel on Baladhaksha Mawatha in Colombo, by a foreign investor, Perennial Real Estate Holdings of Singapore, the Finance Ministry said.

The Finance Ministry said that the US $ 250 million foreign investment project will see the construction of a 30-storey commercial tower inclusive of 700 new residencies. In addition it will also have facilities for retail and food outlets. (Colombo Gazette)