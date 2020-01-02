Government will not destroy any deal with foreign country

The Government today asserted that it will not destroy any deal with a foreign country.

State Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena said that bilateral agreements must be respected.

He said that since there are concerns over agreements signed between the former Government and some foreign countries, those agreements will be revisited but not destroyed.

The State Minister noted that the agreements were signed between the Sri Lankan Government and a foreign Government so it cannot be torn apart.

He was responding to journalists who asked why the new Government was not destroying controversial agreements reached between the former Government and some foreign countries. (Colombo Gazette)