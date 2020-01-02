China seeks to intensify coordination with Sri Lanka

China is seeking to intensify coordination with Sri Lanka, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui met with outgoing Sri Lankan Ambassador to China, Karunasena Kodituwakku.

During the meeting Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui had said that both Sri Lanka and China should intensify coordination, enhance high-level exchanges, and promote mutually beneficial cooperation under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative to constantly bring benefits to the two countries and the two peoples.

He had said that China and Sri Lanka enjoy traditional friendship, with fruitful outcomes from practical cooperation.

The outgoing Sri Lankan envoy had thanked China for offering support and assistance during his term in office.

He also appreciated the assistance provided by China for Sri Lanka’s economic and social development. (Colombo Gazette)