Angelo Mathews recalled to Sri Lanka squad for India T20Is

Sri Lanka have recalled former captain Angelo Mathews to their T20I squad for their three-match series in India.
Mathews last played an international game in the shortest format in August 2018, but with the T20 World Cup around the corner, and Lasith Malinga’s side having had mixed fortunes of late, Sri Lanka have opted to bring back an experienced head.
Fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep is yet to cover from injury and has been replaced by fellow quick Kasun Rajitha.
Sri Lanka come into the series off the back of successive whitewashes – albeit one went in their favour and one went against them. They beat Pakistan, the world’s No.1 ranked side, 3-0 in Pakistan, before travelling to Australia and getting beaten by the same margin.
Their series against India begins on 5 January at Guwahati.
Squad: Lasith Malinga (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Janith Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya De Silva, Isuru Udana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan
