West Indies appoint Trevor Penney as assistant coach

Trevor Penney, who has worked with several international and franchise teams, has been appointed as the new assistant coach of the West Indies men’s white-ball teams on a two-year contract.

The 51-year-old, who specialises in fielding, will join the team on Thursday, 2 January, for the preparations for their upcoming limited-overs series at home against Ireland, beginning next week.

Penney, a former Warwickshire County Cricket Club player, has worked as the head coach of the Sri Lankan men’s team, the fielding coach of India, and as a consultant coach for Netherlands. He has also served on the coaching staff of King’s XI Punjab, Deccan Chargers and Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League, and has worked as an assistant coach for St Lucia Zouks and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in the Caribbean Premier League. He was also a part of the Barbados Tridents coaching staff during their successful 2019 CPL campaign.

“I’m thrilled and excited to be given this opportunity to work with this brilliant bunch of cricketers and staff led by Kieron Pollard and Phil Simmons,” Penney said after his appointment. “I’ve been lucky enough over the last few years to work with several members of the squad and the Caribbean is like ‘home away from home’ for me being involved in the CPL.”

West Indies have had a tough time of late in white-ball cricket, and are seeking a turnaround with a new captain and head coach at the helm. West Indies are also the defending champions of the Men’s T20 World Cup, having won the previous instalment of the tournament, in 2016.

“We have two big T20 World Cups coming up [in Australia 2020 and India 2021], and it’s my aim to try and improve everybody and be as good as we can and, hopefully, win those two major ICC events for the great people of the West Indies,” he said.

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons welcomed Penney into the team’s ranks. “Trevor is an excellent coach and has demonstrated this everywhere he has worked,” said Simmons. “He has huge experience with Sri Lanka and India at the highest international level, and in most T20 leagues around the world, including the CPL. He brings enormous energy and is very well-respected by all the players.”

West Indies are due to play Ireland in three ODIs and three T20Is, starting from 7 January.