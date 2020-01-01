Army Commander tells troops to be ready to face any threat

Army Commander, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva today urged his troops to be ready to face any threat.

Addressing troops on the first working day of the New Year at the new Army Headquarters in Sri Jayawardenapura, Silva said that the Army should determine to attach the highest degree of priority to the enforcement of National Security needs at all times while being prepared to face any internal or external threats upon receipt of proper training and continued exercises.

“It is with pride I state that you all as members of the Army are rendering an exceptional role of duty after the culmination of Humanitarian Operations. The Army is currently engaged in the national development process giving its professional expertise while strengthening the component of sustainable peace,” the Commander remarked.

He also said that all Sri Lankans are well aware that Army troops in Sri Lanka are serving a dignified organization supporting humanitarian needs, going beyond the call of duty and the mandate.

“This was once again re-endorsed during the most recent natural disasters that occurred with torrential rains across the country, for which all of you responded swiftly and responded accordingly by restoring normalcy in those areas,” Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said.

He also recalled sacrifices made by troops before May 2009 and wished their families best of luck for the New Year. He also called upon all of them to sustain the good image the Army has earned to-date and pursue future roles with highest standards of professionalism and discipline. (Colombo Gazette)