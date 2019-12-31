Speaker denies claims he intimidated NPC

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya has denied claims he had intimidated the National Police Commission (NPC).

A statement by the Speaker’s Office rejected media reports that he had summoned the NPC and intimidated the commission members.

It had been reported that the Speaker had summoned members of the NPC last week and intimidated them.

However the Speaker’s Office said that no member of the NPC had been summoned by the Speaker and intimidated.

The Speaker’s Office also said that the Speaker is not shaken by false claims made with ulterior political motives. (Colombo Gazette)