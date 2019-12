The Attorney General (AG) concluded 16647 criminal cases in 2019, the Coordinating Officer to the Attorney General, State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne said.

She said that the AG has forwarded 9851 Indictments to the High Courts in 2019 and discharged 2957 suspects.

Jayaratne also said that the AG has forwarded advise to the police in 3568 criminal cases. (Colombo Gazette)