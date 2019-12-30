Six middlemen arrested near RMV

Six middlemen have been arrested near the Registrar of Motor Vehicles (RMV) office at Werahera while obtaining bribes.

The Police said they were arrested while accepting bribes upto Rs.10000.

The middlemen offer to assist customers expedite the service they require at the RMV for a bribe.

Just last week President Gotabaya Rajapaksa visited the RMV office at Werahera and stressed on the need to provide prompt and accurate service to the public.

He said that efficiency must be the focus, without inconveniencing anyone who are seeking the service.

Similarly, no irregularities should occur during the course of action, he added.

The President, who inspected every section of the RMV, also met several senior officials and discussed the operation at the office. (Colombo Gazette)