Alumex celebrates big wins at CA Sri Lanka Annual Report Awards and SAFA Best Presented Annual Report Awards

Sri Lanka’s largest aluminium extrusion manufacturer, Alumex PLC, is celebrating big wins this year after being conferred top honours by two of the most notable corporate awarding bodies in the region. Alumex was recognised once again for its Annual Report,winning the Silver Award in the Manufacturing Companies with a turnover above Rs. 5 billion category at CA Sri Lanka’s 55th Annual Report Awards, as well as the Certificate of Merit in the Manufacturing Sector at the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) Best Presented Annual Report Awards, Integrated Reporting Awards & SAARC Anniversary Awards for Corporate Governance Disclosures Competition. The award ceremony for the former was held at the Shangri-La Hotel, Colombo on 3 December, while the latter was held on 30 November in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

PramukDediwela, Managing Directorat Alumex, expressed his pride at the company’s recent accolades. “We accept these awards with great honour, as they serve as a testament to our unyielding commitment towards creating value for all our stakeholders as well as the business community as a whole, through upholding responsible business practices, good governance, and transparency. We intend to continue to pursue excellence in all areas of our business operations, using these wins to incentivise our future corporate endeavours further.”

The CA Annual Report Awards,organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Sri Lanka,is one of the country’s most prestigious corporate events-founded with the intent to promote transparency, accountability, social responsibility and corporate governance. Held under the patronage of Anura Priyadarshana Yapa -State Minister of Internal Trade and Consumer Welfare- and Dr Indrajit Coomaraswamy -Governor of Central Bank, this year a total of 130 companies across 25 sectors, vied for a place at the winner’s podium.

The SAFA BPA Award signifies SAFA’s recognition of organisations in the region which have achieved excellence in the presentation and disclosure of high quality, relevant, reliable and objective financial statements in accordance to the framework stipulated by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).The event has been held annually since 1996 in one of the SAFA member countries, and the awards are conferred under different categories based on evaluations by SAFA’s Executive Committee for improving transparency, accountability and governance in annual reports published across South Asia.

A subsidiary of the Hayleys Group, Alumex was founded in 1986 and is Sri Lanka’s leading fully integrated manufacturer of aluminium profiles, proprietary systems of their own and under license in Sri Lanka. Backed by a highly-skilled workforce and management with over three decades of industry expertise, the company develops and manufactures aluminium extrusions for an extensive range of applications such as the fabrication of doors, windows, shop fronts, unitised curtain wall systems and other specialised commercial applications. With a vast array of architectural, residential and industrial products made available through its national and retail distribution system, Alumex always provides customers with products on par with accredited international standards.