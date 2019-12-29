Navy arrests 14 Indian fishermen poaching in Northern waters

The Navy has arrested 14 Indian fishermen who were poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

The Navy said that three fishing trawlers were also detained in the seas north of the Delft island.

The Navy had detected the Indians during a Naval patrol conducted to prevent the trespassing of Indian poachers and smuggling activities in Sri Lankan territorial waters yesterday.

The Indians were escorted to SLNS ‘Uththara’ and the trawlers were taken to SLNS ‘Elara’.

The fishermen were handed over to the Assistant Director of Fisheries in Jaffna after a medical examination.