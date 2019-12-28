Miandad alleges India not a ‘safe’ country for teams to tour

Former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad has alleged that India is not a ‘safe’ country and requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to take necessary safety measures for teams touring the nation.

In the backdrop of nation-wide protests in India against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Miandad added that Indians are fighting among themselves which could be a threat to the touring teams.

“Other countries are better than India because there they are fighting with the people, their own people. Look at that, what’s going on? ICC must take action,” he said in a video uploaded on PakPassion.net.

“Now you can see, now we will see the justice from ICC, what are they going to do and what they are going to say to the world,” the cricketer added.

In the video, he also asserted that Pakistan is a much safer country than India when it comes to hosting matches.

“Not Pakistan but India is not a safe country for any tourist or anybody. As human beings, we sportspersons should also stand up and condemn them.”

Before Miandad, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani had admitted India were a far greater ‘security risk’ than Pakistan, saying, “At this time, India is a far greater security risk than Pakistan.”

“No one should now doubt security arrangements in Pakistan after successful Sri Lanka Test series. This is a turning point for revival of Test cricket in Pakistan. Media and fans played an important role in portraying positive image of Pakistan worldwide,” he added.

Test cricket returned to Pakistan after a decade with a two-match series against Sri Lanka earlier this month. Rawalpindi and Karachi hosted Pakistan’s first Tests on home soil since a militant attack on Sri Lanka’s team bus in Lahore in 2009. (Courtesy Firstpost)