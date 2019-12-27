UK and Sri Lanka discuss human rights and accountability

The United Kingdom and Sri Lanka have had talks related to human rights and accountability.

The discussion took place between Justice and Human Rights Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva and the British High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Sarah Hulton today.

The Justice Ministry said that the Minister had briefed the High Commissioner on efforts being taken by the new Government on prison reforms and legal reforms.

The British High Commissioner had offered UK assistance to take forward prison reforms and legal reforms, the Justice Ministry said.

The Minister had told the British High Commissioner that the policy of the new Government is to ensure equal justice for all communities.

He also said that the Government will serve all communities no matter who voted for them or not. (Colombo Gazette)