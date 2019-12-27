Former Minister Rajitha Senaratne arrested in hospital

United National Party (UNP) Parliamentarian and former Health Minister, Rajitha Seneratne, was arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at Lanka Hospital this afternoon.

A Magistrate visited the hospital to inspect the condition of the former Minister and ordered that he be remanded till 30 December.

Senaratne, against who an arrest warrant had been issued, was admitted to Lanka Hospital last night for treatment.

The Police had visited the hospital to record a statement from him but could not do so as he was in poor health.

The Attorney General had earlier instructed the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to arrest Seneratne over a controversial ‘white van’ press briefing in November, prior to the Presidential election.

During the Presidential election campaign, Senaratane had brought before the media two men said to be drivers of a ‘white van’ used for abductions.

A man who had claimed to be a driver of a ‘white van’ used to abduct people and another person who claimed to have been a victim of a ‘white van’ abduction were later arrested and remanded. (Colombo Gazette)