Alleged ‘white van’ driver and victim further remanded

A man who had claimed to be a driver of a ‘white van’ used to abduct people and another person who claimed to have been a victim of a ‘white van’ abduction, have been further remanded till 6 January.

They were arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) recently and remanded till today.

Both suspects had appeared at a media conference organised by former Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne, ahead of the Presidential election.

At the press conference held on 10 November, former Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne was present with Douglas Anthony Fernando, who claimed to drive the white vans, and another individual, Athula Sanjaya Madanayake, who was allegedly the victim of an attempted abduction.

Fernando told the media that the abductions and murders that took place during the Rajapaksa regime prior to 2015 were allegedly carried out in accordance with the orders of then Defence Ministry Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa. (Colombo Gazette)