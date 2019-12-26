STF, CID search house of former Health Minister

The Police Special Task Force (STF) and the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) searched the Colombo residence of former Health Minister, Dr. Rajitha Senaratne.

The CID and STF left after conducting a sudden search operation at the premises.

Earlier today a motion filed by lawyers representing Dr. Rajitha Senaratne seeking a recall of a warrant issued to arrest him, was withdrawn.

A warrant was issued on Tuesday for the arrest of former Health Minister, Dr. Rajitha Seneratne.

The Attorney General had earlier instructed the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to arrest Seneratne over the ‘white van’ press briefing in November.

Seneratne earlier tried to file anticipatory bail at the Colombo Magistrate Court on three separate occasions.

The CID is investigating claims made by Senaratane on alleged white van abductions prior to the Presidential election.

During the Presidential election campaign, Senaratane had brought before the media two men said to be drivers of a ‘white van’ used for abductions.

A man who had claimed to be a driver of a ‘white van’ used to abduct people and another person who claimed to have been a victim of a ‘white van’ abduction were later arrested and remanded till 27 December. (Colombo Gazette)